TikTok Seeks $20 Billion E-Commerce Business Despite US Setback

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The fast fashion giant, better known for its reputation of knocking off creativity than fostering it, has teamed up with thousands of designers and artists since 2021. Some say the move is all PR, others say it helps aspiring designers get a foot in the door. BoF unpacks what it’s really like inside SheinX.
The brand’s quirky running sneakers are no longer a novelty as rivals like Nike, Adidas and On launch similar styles. Yet sales continue to soar as consumers embrace its winning formula of comfort, versatility and unconventional looks.
As digital advertising costs climb, fashion brands are embracing events like in-store happy hours, trunk shows and parties in various formats to generate brand awareness and drive sales.
The activewear brand’s revenue rose 24 percent year-over-year to $2 billion, reflecting growth driven by China, a successful loyalty programme and new categories