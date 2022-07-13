Trade Show Company Acquires Bulletin, an Online Wholesale Marketplace

Emerald Holding, a company that hosts business-to-business events, has purchased Bulletin to be part of its retail trade show entity, NY Now, the companies announced Wednesday, July 13.

Bulletin, an online wholesale marketplace that connects brands with independent boutiques across the country, is one of several startups digitising the multi-brand retail sector. Its competitor Faire raised $400 million last fall at a $12.4 billion valuation. Both companies are capitalising on the resurgence of local, independently-operated retail — a trend accelerated by the pandemic.

Bulletin’s network of 3,000 brands will now have the chance to be showcased at NY Now’s twice-a-year trade shows in New York City.

“We see a massive opportunity to combine the efficiencies of our leading digital platform with the pure magic of an iconic in-person event,” Alana Branston, Bulletin’s chief executive and co-founder, said in a statement.

