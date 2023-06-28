TSG Is Exploring Sale of Outdoor, Ski Gear Retailer Backcountry

TSG Consumer Partners is weighing options for Backcountry, including a sale of the online retailer of outdoor gear and ski apparel, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Backcountry generates about $1 billion a year in revenue and could be valued in a sale at hundreds of millions of dollars, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The private equity firm has enlisted an investment bank to facilitate a transaction, they said.

TSG could still decide against pursuing a sale and instead keep the company, the people said.

A representative for TSG declined to comment. A spokesperson for Backcountry responds to a request for comment.

Backcountry was founded in 1996 out of a garage in Park City, Utah. Today it sells performance gear for camping and backpacking, trail running, mountain biking, skiing and more. Backcountry reaches its customers via a portfolio of branded websites, including its namesake flagship brand, as well as Competitive Cyclist, MotoSport, Bergfreunde and Steep & Cheap.

TSG’s investment in Backcountry dates back to 2015 when it bought a majority stake from Liberty Interactive Corp. for an undisclosed price. Jim Holland, a founder of Backcountry, retained a stake in the business.

