default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

TSG Is Exploring Sale of Outdoor, Ski Gear Retailer Backcountry

TSG is exploring the sale of outdoor ski gear retailer Backcountry.
TSG is exploring the sale of outdoor ski gear retailer Backcountry. (Shutterstock)
By

TSG Consumer Partners is weighing options for Backcountry, including a sale of the online retailer of outdoor gear and ski apparel, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Backcountry generates about $1 billion a year in revenue and could be valued in a sale at hundreds of millions of dollars, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The private equity firm has enlisted an investment bank to facilitate a transaction, they said.

TSG could still decide against pursuing a sale and instead keep the company, the people said.

A representative for TSG declined to comment. A spokesperson for Backcountry responds to a request for comment.

Backcountry was founded in 1996 out of a garage in Park City, Utah. Today it sells performance gear for camping and backpacking, trail running, mountain biking, skiing and more. Backcountry reaches its customers via a portfolio of branded websites, including its namesake flagship brand, as well as Competitive Cyclist, MotoSport, Bergfreunde and Steep & Cheap.

TSG’s investment in Backcountry dates back to 2015 when it bought a majority stake from Liberty Interactive Corp. for an undisclosed price. Jim Holland, a founder of Backcountry, retained a stake in the business.

Learn more:

The Hunt for Activewear’s Next Big Category

Luxury brands and startups are betting on the growth of pickleball, padel, rugby, boxing and skiing to inspire a new appetite for sportswear.


In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Here Comes the Gorpcore Backlash

Designers say fashion’s obsession with technical outerwear like hiking boots and cargo vests may have peaked. Noah’s Brendon Babenzien is the latest to abandon the trend in an upcoming collaboration with Puma.

The Organised Retail Crime Phenomenon, Explained

Reports of large-scale theft rings are driving US lawmakers to explore tough-on-crime policies. Data on whether there is a crime wave paints a more ambiguous picture. BoF unpacks the murky situation.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry