default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

UK’s FCA Temporarily Suspends Superdry’s Shares on Request

The exterior of a Superdry store in Sydney's George Street.
Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has temporarily suspended the listing of Superdry Plc’s ordinary shares on request. (Shutterstock)
By

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has temporarily suspended the listing of Superdry Plc’s ordinary shares of 5 pence each on request, the fashion retailer said on Wednesday.

The company said its annual results would be delayed and that it had requested the suspension of trading in its shares as it works with its auditor RSM UK Audit LLP.

“The board confirms that the delay is a result of normal procedures taking longer than anticipated during the first year that RSM are auditing the company,” Superdry said in a statement.

The company added it expects to request the listing’s restoration on the release of its annual results before the end of the week.

Superdry had been looking to raise funds since April, battling a cash crunch and subdued demand for its Spring/Summer items amid a cost of living crisis.

Earlier this month, it secured additional funding of up to £25 million ($31.58 million) from restructuring specialist Hilco Capital.

By Eva Mathews; Editor: Janane Venkatraman

Learn more:

UK Fashion Retailer Superdry Secures Fresh Funding

Struggling British fashion brand Superdry said on Monday it has secured additional funding of up to £25 million ($32 million) from restructuring specialist Hilco Capital but faces paying interest of just under 16 percent.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

How Retro Sneakers Took Over Fashion

Fashion may always be chasing the next big thing, but in the sneaker market, decades-old styles dominate, which experts attribute to forces like nostalgia, the rise of hip-hop, risk-averse business strategies and a cultural obsession with recycling intellectual property.

Theory Taps Chloé Executive as New Europe CEO

Theory, the New York-based contemporary fashion brand owned by Japanese conglomerate Fast Retailing, has appointed Marco Gentile to be its new chief executive officer for the UK and Europe.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses