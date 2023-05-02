UK’s Superdry Plans to Raise About $15 Million Through Share Sale

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The contemporary label is on track to hit nearly $300 million in sales this year. Up next are stores and new wholesale accounts in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
American boutique chain Francesca’s has acquired Richer Poorer, a 13-year-old basics and loungewear brand, the companies told BoF Monday.
Celebrities and TikTok influencers have dusted off another half-forgotten trend. What started as a rebellion against skinny jeans is taking some odd turns.
The licensing group — which also owns Brooks Brothers and Juicy Couture, among others — will have a majority stake in a new Vince entity, with will license the brand back to Vince to operate its existing wholesale, retail and online business.