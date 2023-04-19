default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Uniqlo’s $20 Shoulder Bag Tops Lyst Index of Fashion’s Hottest Products

Lyst named Uniqlo’s sell-out $20 shoulder bag the hottest product in the first quarter of 2023.
Lyst named Uniqlo’s sell-out $20 shoulder bag the hottest product in the first quarter of 2023. (Uniqlo)
By

Usually fashion’s It bags come from top luxury brands like Dior, Prada or Gucci — but not this season.

Uniqlo’s sell-out $20 shoulder bag was named the hottest product in the three months January through March by fashion tech company and shopping app Lyst, which analyses web searches, product views and sales, and social media data to compile a ranking of the most buzzed about brands and products each quarter, dubbed ‘The Lyst Index.’

It comes after the bag went viral on TikTok, generating 59 million views on platform.

Prada Group topped the ranking of hottest brands, with its flagship label Prada and sister brand Miu Miu claiming first and second place.

Meanwhile, Kering brands Gucci and Balenciaga, which historically dominated the ranking’s top spots, plummeted down the list. Gucci slid seven places to ninth position, its lowest ranking since the Index began in 2017, while Balenciaga fell seven places to 18th position.

