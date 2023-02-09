default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Unsold Yeezy Stock Could Mean $1.29 Billion Revenue Hit, Says Adidas

A reseller holds a Yeezy 350 sneaker to show the Adidas and Yeezy branding inside.
Adidas is terminating its Yeezy collaboration. (Getty Images)
By

Adidas said on Thursday its revenue grew by 1 percent in currency-neutral terms in 2022, lagging its forecasts, and flagged that it expects a high single-digit decline in sales in 2023.

The sporting goods maker said not selling its existing Yeezy stock could reduce revenue by around 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in 2023 and operating profit by around 500 million.

Writing off the inventory altogether would lead to an additional 500 million euro drop in operating profit, it said, along with one-off costs in 2023 of up to 200 million euros as part of a review to return to profitable growth in 2024.

“Against this background, Adidas expects currency-neutral sales to decline at a high-single-digit rate in 2023,” it said in its statement.

By Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Susan Fenton

Learn more:

Inside Adidas’ Yeezy Dilemma

The German sportswear giant’s partnership with Ye generated $1.7 billion in 2021, accounting for nearly 7 percent of its annual revenue. Now that the company has cut ties with the rapper, will it keep selling Yeezy designs?

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Timberland Be More Than Just a Boot Brand?

After years of flat sales, the VF Corp.-owned shoemaker is looking to clarify its sometimes muddled image with consumers. On deck: product innovation, buzzy collaborations and more apparel.

The Pandemic Sweatpants Brand That Kept on Growing

Aviator Nation’s pricey sweatpants and cashmeres had a cult following before they were swept up in the “dopamine dressing” phenomenon. Now, founder Paige Mycoskie – still the brand’s only shareholder – is ready to see just how big her vision for California surfer cool can get.

How to Recession-Proof Independent Retail

Small stores can remain competitive by scaling their private labels, testing new store concepts, and offering brands consumers can’t find on Farfetch or in Selfridges.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech