default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

US Lawmakers Push SEC to Order Audit of Shein IPO Over Uyghur Forced Labor Fears

Shein debuts on Piper Sandler's teen survey.
US lawmakers push SEC to order audit of Shein IPO over Uyghur forced labor fears. (Shutterstock)
By

A bipartisan group of two dozen US representatives was calling for the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt the initial public offering of Chinese-founded fast-fashion giant Shein until it verifies it does not use forced labor, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The US lawmakers want the SEC to mandate Shein to independently audit and verify “that the company does not use Uyghur forced labor as a condition of being registered to issue securities in the United States,” the letter said.

Sources have said Shein is eyeing an IPO in the US this year.

The rapid growth of the cheap fashion firm is attracting political scrutiny in several countries where leaders say the retailer is threatening homegrown businesses.

A 2022 Bloomberg report found that its garments contained cotton linked to China’s Xinjiang region. Rights groups and governments have accused China of forced labor and internment of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority, in Xinjiang. Beijing denies any rights abuses.

The key to Shein’s success, according to some politicians and analysts, is a little-known trade exemption known as the de minimis rule. They say the exception allows websites selling cheap Chinese goods to evade millions of dollars in taxes and fees, as well as regulations banning forced labor in the consumer product supply chain.

The push was led by Democratic Representative Jennifer Wexton and Republican John Rose, and includes a signature from Democrat Earl Blumenauer, who previously introduced legislation in 2022 that would have effectively ended de minimis treatment for imports from China and other non-market economies.

“We strongly believe that the ability to issue and trade securities on our domestic exchanges is a privilege, and that foreign companies wishing to do so must uphold a demonstrated commitment to human rights across the globe,” the letter said.

A spokesperson for Shein said the company has “zero tolerance” for forced labor and that suppliers are required to adhere to “a strict code of conduct that is aligned to the International Labour Organization’s core conventions.”

“As a global company, Shein takes visibility across our entire supply chain seriously. We are committed to respecting human rights and adhering to local laws and regulations in each market we operate in,” the spokesperson said.

Now headquartered in Singapore, China-founded Shein continues to source many of its clothes from China. The company was set to raise $2 billion in funding in March and is planning to IPO in the second half of this year.

By Arriana McLymore; Editors Rosalba O’Brien and David Gregorio

Learn more:

Shein’s Years of Explosive Growth Are Over. What’s Next?

The fast-fashion retailer has seen sales decline in six of the last seven months, as the novelty of its endless selection of trendy, ultra-cheap clothes wears off.


In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Authentic Brands Group Acquires Vince IP

The licensing group — which also owns Brooks Brothers and Juicy Couture, among others — will have a majority stake in a new Vince entity, with will license the brand back to Vince to operate its existing wholesale, retail and online business.

Why Fashion Can’t Kick Its Cowboy Obsession

From Coachella to Paramount’s hit TV show Yellowstone, the Western look has become ubiquitous in mainstream culture. The trend, stakeholders say, was driven by the pandemic and shifting political views.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum