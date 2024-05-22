Skip to main content
Retail

VF Corp Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates, Posts Loss

Shares of the North Face owner, which have declined 34.5 percent so far this year, were down nearly 8 percent in extended trading.
VF Corp beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit.
Sales at VF Corp’s biggest brand Vans, which made up about 32 percent of the company’s total revenue in 2023, were down 26 percent. (Shutterstock)
By

VF Corp posted a fourth-quarter loss and reported revenue below analysts’ estimates on Wednesday as sales declined across its brands, reflecting choppy demand for its apparel and footwear amid strained consumer spending.

Shares of the North Face owner, which have declined 34.5 percent so far this year, were down nearly 8 percent in extended trading.

The Denver-based apparel retailer also named Spotify’s former CFO Paul Vogel as its new finance chief, effective July 8. He will succeed Matt Puckett, who announced his decision to step down in February.

Premium apparel, footwear and handbag retailers like Under Armour, Calvin Klein-owner PVH Corp, and Tapestry have all grappled with a demand slowdown in the United States.

VF Corp, which owns brands such as Altra and Timberland and streetwear brand Supreme, had shelved its fiscal 2024 forecast back in October. It did not provide a forecast for profit and sales for the fiscal year 2025.

CEO Bracken Darrell, who joined the company in July last year, has been attempting to turn around the business by laying off staff and cutting costs.

“As we move into fiscal year 2025, we will continue to execute our broader turnaround plans, including ... fixing the Americas, turning around Vans, reducing costs and paying down debt, while progressing on the actions resulting from our strategic portfolio review,” Darrell said.

Sales at VF Corp’s biggest brand Vans, which made up about 32 percent of the company’s total revenue in 2023, were down 26 percent owing to inventory clearance efforts in the wholesale channel.

Revenues in Americas, its biggest market, fell 22 percent, with Greater China emerging as the only bright spot, where sales rose 5 percent from last year.

Its fourth-quarter revenue fell to $2.37 billion in the quarter ended March 30, compared with analysts’ estimates of $2.41 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company reported posted a quarterly loss of 32 cents per share, compared to analysts’ expectations of a 1 cent profit.

By Savyata Mishra; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Learn more:

North Face Maker VF Corp to Shake up Board With Engaged Capital Input

VF Corp, the owner of the North Face, Vans and Timberland brands, said on Tuesday it will appoint one new board member and select a second with input from activist investor Engaged Capital.

