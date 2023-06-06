default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Victoria’s Secret to Sell Apparel on Amazon

Victoria's Secret store.
Victoria's Secret adds apparel to its Amazon storefront. (Shutterstock)
By

After launching Victoria’s Secret beauty products on Amazon, the lingerie brand is expanding to include apparel on the retail platform. The lingerie giant’s official Amazon storefront gives customers the opportunity to purchase products such as bras, underwear, sleep, swim and loungewear from its in-house brands like Pink.

Select Victoria’s Secret apparel will also be eligible for Amazon’s “try before you buy” program; it allows Prime customers to try a pair of underwear or bras on before purchasing the product.

This collaboration is the first time the lingerie brand’s apparel is available through a retail partner in North America.

Learn more:

How Amazon Fits Into the New DTC Playbook

Digital brands that once steered clear of Amazon are more open to selling on the marketplace, as the e-commerce slowdown and rising marketing costs make it harder to find customers on their own.


