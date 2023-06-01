Walmart Is Sticking With Pride Merch Despite Target Controversy

A top Walmart Inc. executive said the retailer remains committed to its Pride Month offerings, even after competitor Target Corp. became embroiled in a controversy over similar products.

“We have merchandise that we sell all year that supports different groups,” Walmart chief merchandising officer Latriece Watkins told reporters Wednesday. “In this particular case, we haven’t changed anything in our assortment.”

Target removed some items from its collection for Pride Month in June, which honours lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, saying a rash of threats made workers feel unsafe. The move made Target unpopular among several groups, with some people saying it shouldn’t sell LGBTQ-themed goods and others slamming the retailer for caving to critics.

Watkins said Walmart stores hadn’t become targets of threats. She didn’t provide details on the company’s Pride Month offerings, which have historically had a lower profile than the goods offered by Target.

By Brendan Case

