Walmart Sees More Than 2,000 Job Cuts in E-Commerce Warehouses

Walmart Inc will cut more than 2,000 jobs at five US e-commerce warehouses, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The layoffs include more than 1,000 roles at a warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, along with 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfilment centre, 400 in Florida and 200 in New Jersey, the report said citing regulatory filings, with additional reductions planned in California.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported on March 23 that hundreds of workers at five Walmart facilities that fulfil e-commerce orders were being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations.

By Jyoti Narayan; Editor: Sherry Jacob-Phillips

