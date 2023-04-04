default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Walmart Sees More Than 2,000 Job Cuts in E-Commerce Warehouses

Walmart delivery parcel with the logo and barcodes on the front of the cardboard package.
Walmart Inc will cut more than 2,000 jobs at five US e-commerce warehouses. (Getty Images)
By

Walmart Inc will cut more than 2,000 jobs at five US e-commerce warehouses, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The layoffs include more than 1,000 roles at a warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, along with 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfilment centre, 400 in Florida and 200 in New Jersey, the report said citing regulatory filings, with additional reductions planned in California.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported on March 23 that hundreds of workers at five Walmart facilities that fulfil e-commerce orders were being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations.

By Jyoti Narayan; Editor: Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Learn more:

Walmart Cuts 200 Corporate Jobs as Costs, Inventory Weigh

Walmart Inc. is eliminating about 200 corporate jobs as it contends with rising costs, bloated inventories and weakening demand for general merchandise.

