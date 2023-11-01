Rolex-Seller Backed by Ackman and Michael Jordan in US Expansion

The Business of Fashion
Sportswear brands like Adidas and Puma are seeking to take advantage of a flirtation with soccer by the fashion world to reach a new customer base.
Urban Outfitters has spent over $100 million building Nuuly, a competitor to Rent the Runway that stocks more casual clothing. Four years in, the service is growing fast, and its owner says it will soon be profitable.
Frasers said on Monday, Shein will acquire the intellectual property and trademarks of Missguided, while Frasers will retain its real estate and employees which have now been integrated into Frasers’ fashion division.
Generative AI will be Amazon’s secret weapon this holiday season, leveraging data from its more than 160 million Prime subscribers to improve ad targeting and allowing merchants to produce promotions quickly.