default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Zara Founder Ortega Buys Dutch Warehouse Leased to Primark for $110 Million

Amancio Ortega.
The deal follows investments in logistics assets in the United States, including the acquisition in December of a warehouse in Florida. (Shutterstock)
By

Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega has bought a logistics centre in the Netherlands currently used by rival British fashion retailer Primark for 110 million euros ($121 million), his family office Pontegadea said.

Ortega, the founder of fashion group Inditex, which owns Zara, bought the 87,000-square-metre property in Roosendaal from Blackstone, real estate news site React News reported earlier.

The deal follows investments in logistics assets in the United States, including the acquisition in December of a warehouse in Florida.

Pontegadea, which is not connected to Inditex, owns $20.1 billion worth of real estate assets, mainly luxury buildings and office towers, though in recent months it has diversified into energy and logistics assets in Europe and North America.

Ortega is also the owner of Primark’s flagship store on Madrid’s Gran Via.

By Corina Pons; editing by Charlie Devereux and Jason Neely

Learn more:

In the Background, Inditex Heiress Sets Tone for Zara Revamp

A year into chairing the world’s biggest fashion retailer, Marta Ortega is trying to shake up Zara owner Inditex’s fast-fashion image and draw in more aspirational shoppers.

In This Article
Topics
People

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Op-Ed | Retailers Can Manage Red Sea Shipping Delays — for Now

The majority of mass-market fashion is sourced from China, the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia and shipped abroad. (Zara-owner Inditex SA manufactures about 60 percent of its products close to its headquarters in Arteixo, in northern Spain, and flies in garments made elsewhere.)

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024