Zara Regrets ‘Misunderstanding’ Over Photoshoot After Gaza Boycott Calls

Wall Street says the $5.8 billion bid for the American department store chain comes below even the most conservative estimates for the value of Macy’s real estate properties alone.
Zara-owner Inditex’s earnings this week come as some analysts say the category’s best days are behind it.
This week BoF reported that Farfetch is seeking a ‘white knight’ to avoid collapse. A deal with Amazon could be the answer, writes Imran Amed.
As sportswear rivals jockey for position ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics, Adidas is aiming to stamp its brand on smaller events such as breaking, climbing, skateboarding and BMX.