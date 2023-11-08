Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Sees Leadership Shakeup

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A certain alpine flower with appeal to theatre kids and trust funders alike is suddenly everywhere.
While the K-beauty craze of the 2010s has waned in recent years, brands and retailers are seeing renewed interest in South Korean beauty.
As strategics like Unilever and L’Oréal divest from once-core lines, a more selective approach to M&A is underway.
Welcome to Haul of Fame, a weekly roundup of the biggest beauty moments of the week, why they matter … and why some of them might not, even though they sure are gorgeous.