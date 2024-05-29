Alarming Levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ Found in Water Near Bangladesh Garment Factories

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
At fashion’s annual sustainability gathering in Copenhagen, the biggest question was why, after 15 years of discussion, so little has changed and whether a coming tsunami of government regulation can force the industry to evolve its practices.
PVH, H&M and Asos have signed binding commitments with global union IndustriALL to ensure their sourcing practices don’t undercut efforts to raise wages in Cambodia.
Over the last six years Puma has managed to double its revenue while shrinking its carbon footprint by almost a third. It’s an example more brands need to follow, argues Kenneth P. Pucker.
The sector’s planet-warming emissions inched lower in 2022 thanks to revised data, but they’re still on track to grow by more than 40 percent by 2030, according to a new report.