Textile Recycler Renewcell Acquired Out of Administration by Altor

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The deadly heatwaves that have swept manufacturing hubs across Asia in recent months highlight a challenge the fashion industry is not prepared for.
Powerful trade groups are pushing back on a landmark New York bill that would make big businesses more accountable for their environmental impact.
At fashion’s annual sustainability gathering in Copenhagen, the biggest question was why, after 15 years of discussion, so little has changed and whether a coming tsunami of government regulation can force the industry to evolve its practices.
PVH, H&M and Asos have signed binding commitments with global union IndustriALL to ensure their sourcing practices don’t undercut efforts to raise wages in Cambodia.