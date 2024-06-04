Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

Textile Recycler Renewcell Acquired Out of Administration by Altor

The beleaguered early pioneer in textile-to-textile recycling will continue operating under the name Circulose.
A view of Renewcell's industrial plant from across the river in the Swedish city of Sundsvall.
Swedish textile recycler Renewcell has been acquired out of bankruptcy by PE firm Altor Equity Partners. (Alexander Donka)
By

The Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

Swedish private equity firm Altor Equity Partners has acquired the remaining assets of bankrupt textile-to-textile recycler Renewcell, the company said Tuesday.

The acquisition caps a months-long hunt for a buyer who would keep the recycling plant operating and satisfy creditors. The process has been closely watched by many in the industry, anxious to know the fate of a business that represented one of fashion’s most advanced prospects to turn old clothes into new textiles at scale.

Though Renewcell was a buzzy pioneer in the space, it declared bankruptcy in February after weaker-than-expected sales pushed it into a cash crunch.

Altor’s acquisition gives the firm a toehold in a space where it sees strong future demand. The recycler remains at the forefront of efforts to produce circular materials at scale, a shift many see as critical to meeting fashion’s sustainability goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We don’t shy away from a challenge and this one is worth taking, both for the uniqueness of the patented technology and the urgency of scaling circular solutions for the entire textile and fashion industry,” Altor principal Clara Zverina said in a statement.

After the acquisition, Renewcell will operate as a new company under the name Circulose. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Learn more:

Why Renewcell’s Bankruptcy Might Be the Push Textile Recycling Needed

Since one of the industry’s most promising recycling start-ups filed for bankruptcy, big brands have put more money and more commitment into bringing innovations to market.

Editor's Note: This article was revised on June 4, 2024 to correct the timing of Renewcell's bankruptcy announcement.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.

Is Fashion Serious About Sustainability?

At fashion’s annual sustainability gathering in Copenhagen, the biggest question was why, after 15 years of discussion, so little has changed and whether a coming tsunami of government regulation can force the industry to evolve its practices.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.