default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

Ethical Fashion Trade Groups Push Bangladesh Prime Minister on Minimum Wage

Organisations representing more than 2,500 international brands, retailers and suppliers said the country’s new minimum wage for garment workers is too low to basic needs.
olice try to convince garment industry workers to leave the streets, as they continue to protest on the street demanding a wage raise, at Mirpur area of Dhaka, Bangladesh on November 12, 2023.
Garment workers protest wage levels in Bangladesh this month. (Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By

Ethical fashion trade groups representing more than 2,500 international brands, retailers and suppliers have written to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to express concerns over controversial changes to the country’s minimum wage for garment workers.

The apparel manufacturing hub announced a 60 percent increase in basic salaries for sector last week, but the substantial hike still fell well short of what unions say is needed to lift wages above poverty levels. Protests ongoing since late October have been met with a harsh crackdown that left several people dead.

In a letter sent to the country’s prime minister this week, the Fair Labour Association, Amfori, Ethical Trading Initiative, Fair Wear and Mondiaal FNV asked the government to reconsider its decision on wage levels, according to a press release from FLA.

The organisation, whose members collectively source from nearly 3,000 factories in Bangladesh, said the proposed new minimum wage is too low and contradicts the government’s commitment to decent work standards, the release said.

Learn more:

Would Higher Wages Break Fast Fashion’s Business Model?

This week, deadly protests after the Bangladeshi government proposed a minimum wage increase well below the level unions had called for highlighted a fundamental challenge in raising worker salaries: somebody has to pay for it.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.

Resale’s Fast Fashion Purge

Vestiaire Collective will now block 30 brands including Gap, H&M and Zara from its platform, adding to an earlier ban on Boohoo and other low-priced online retailers. It’s an eco-conscious spin on a broader push upmarket by secondhand companies.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023