Sustainability

British Fashion Council Partners with eBay to Launch Circular Fashion Fund

The viral UK series announced a deal with the second-hand online retailer on Thursday.
eBay "Love Island" campaign (Love Island)
By

The £100,000 ($113,000) fund will be divided between six companies, which will also receive access to a mentorship programme, networking opportunities, and one-on-one sessions from organisations like the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The overall winner will receive an additional £10,000.

Resale platform eBay has been looking to deepen its fashion business in the UK, following its high-profile sponsorship of hit reality show “Love Island,” a partnership with repair and resale platform Reskinned, and a collection of “imperfect” items from brands including The North Face, Off-White, Puma, Fila and Timberland.

Applications for the fund are open until Nov. 3.

