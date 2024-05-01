Cascale Appoints New CEO

The Business of Fashion
The outerwear company is set to start selling wetsuits made in part by harvesting materials from old ones.
The trial of Colombian designer Nancy Gonzalez for smuggling alligator and snakeskin handbags into the US shone a rare public spotlight on the trade in the exotic skins used for some of fashion’s most expensive and controversial products.
Europe’s Parliament has signed off rules that will make brands more accountable for what happens in their supply chains, ban products made with forced labour and set new environmental standards for the design and disposal of products.
Fashion’s biggest sustainable cotton certifier said it found no evidence of non-compliance at farms covered by its standard, but acknowledged weaknesses in its monitoring approach.