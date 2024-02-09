EU Stalls Supply Chain Law After German, Italian Objections

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Worker Rights Consortium says that garment workers have been denied billions of pounds of legally mandated severance pay after being sacked or losing their jobs due to brands cancelling orders or factory closures.
Decarbonising the industry is expected to take $1 trillion over the coming decades. Where that money will come from and how it’s distributed remain open questions.
Fashion companies argue proposed government mandates for greater supply chain transparency are ‘impractical.’ They shouldn’t be, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
To address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout brands’ and retailers’ supply chains, the US Cotton Trust Protocol is providing technical assistance with environmental and financial benefits for cotton growers, to innovate the agricultural practices of the world’s third largest cotton-producing region.