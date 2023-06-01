EU Parliament Backs Company Checks on Suppliers for Human Rights Abuses

The Business of Fashion
With 100 tons of clothing from the West discarded every day in Accra, ‘fast fashion’ brands must be forced to help pay for the choking textile waste they create, environmentalists say.
The former Vogue Ukraine fashion director and LVMH Prize finalist’s upcycled tailoring label Bettter aims to become a platform that helps big brands give deadstock garments new life.
The buzzy concept is a chimaera that distracts from the root cause of fashion’s worsening environmental impact: overconsumption, argues Ken Pucker.
Kering, LVMH and H&M are among a handful of companies pioneering a new science-based framework to measure, disclose and address their impact on nature.