EU Wants All Textile Waste Regulations Ready by 2028

The French luxury group’s head of image and environment addressed criticism over its decision not to join existing industry sustainability initiatives, in which fast fashion players play a large role, and pushed for greater collaboration amongst luxury companies.
A congressional report says the Chinese-owned e-commerce business has insufficient systems in place to prevent goods made by forced labour being sold on its platform.
Companies like H&M and Puma are pushing to get coal out of their supply chains by the end of the decade.
The European Fashion Alliance, a coalition of groups including France’s Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and Italy’s Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana, has weighed in on EU plans to regulate fashion. They’re not entirely happy.