New York Lawmakers Pass Groundbreaking Bill to Protect Models

New York’s State Assembly approved a groundbreaking bill that aims to provide fashion models with greater rights and protect them from exploitation.

The Fashion Workers Act will provide new workplace protections for models and place stricter requirements on management agencies. Among other things, it would prevent companies from charging steep and mysterious fees for accommodation or other expenses that can leave models in debt. It would cap management fees and create frameworks to govern digital image rights that are becoming more important with the rise of AI.

”Today New York — one of the fashion capitals of the world — has said unequivocally that the status quo is unacceptable,” said Sara Ziff, executive director of the Model Alliance, an advocacy group that championed the act, in a statement posted on Instagram. “It is a major victory for our workforce of overwhelmingly young women and girls.”

The bill now goes to New York governor Kathy Hochul, who must still sign it into law.

