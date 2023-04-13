Amazon Joins Generative AI Race, Targets Tech at Cloud Customers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
It’s only getting easier to create AI-generated content like the Balenciaga-Harry Potter mashup, but whether brands should be concerned about how their images are used or try to get in on the action themselves is up for debate.
BoF and Snap invited market leaders, including executives from Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, Jacquemus and Paco Rabanne, to discuss how to connect consumers to new forms of creativity, while investing in the channels and functionality that drive the bottom line.
LVMH’s Patou has begun rolling out a new AI-powered authentication system with its technology partner Ordre, adding a new dimension in fashion’s effort to fight fakes using AI’s ability to spot patterns indiscernible to humans.
Today, distribution and delivery strategies increasingly impact brand perception and have emerged as a critical consideration for retail businesses. BoF and ShopRunner invited market leaders, including executives from Fendi, Skims, MyTheresa and Puma, to discuss how AI solutions could improve customer service, reduce return rates and increase profitability.