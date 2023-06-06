default-output-block.skip-main
Technology

Louis Vuitton to Sell €39,000 NFTs

Louis Vuitton €39,000 Via Treasure Trunk NFT.
Louis Vuitton €39,000 Via Treasure Trunk NFT. (Louis Vuitton)
By

The luxury brand launched its first saleable NFTs, a new collection of phygital or “physical-digital” Via Treasure Trunks. The trunks cost €39,000 ($41,700) and will act as a digital key granting owners access to future products and experiences in the world of Louis Vuitton.

These exclusive products and events will become available throughout the year.

The Treasure Trunks pivots from Louis Vuitton’s previous set of NFTs offered in Louis the Game, a free-to-play experience that educates users on the luxury brand’s history.

The launch is a part of the luxury brand’s new project, Via, the Latin word for road, and focuses on connecting consumers with exclusive products and experiences.

Learn more:

Bernard Arnault’s Take On the Metaverse

The LVMH chairman said, ‘It’s not our objective to sell virtual sneakers for 10 euros,’ contrasting with rival Gucci’s bullish approach.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder’s documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

