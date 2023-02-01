Snap Forecasts First Quarterly Revenue Decline; Shares Fall

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Author and tech executive Mo Gawdat explores the arrival of artificial intelligence and how it will eventually affect everyone.
Supercharged chatbots, hyper-personalised marketing copy and new ways for shoppers to discover fashion online are just a few of the dream applications for ChatGPT and similar AI models.
The crypto market’s dramatic decline hasn’t totally curbed its wild spending, though it does look to be shifting its predilection for loud luxury toward a more discrete sense of style.
Games have become a cultural force in their own right and the preferred entertainment of Gen-Z, which accounts for a fast-growing share of fashion sales.