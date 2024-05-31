TikTok Pauses E-Commerce Push into Europe to Focus on US

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A number of new AI features from big tech players like Google and TikTok are aimed squarely at marketers willing to spend on tools that make it easier to create ads that grab shoppers’ attention.
In a bid to take AR mainstream, L’Oréal and Snapchat have teamed with retail behemoth Walmart to bring their virtual try-on for hair colour to store shelves across the US.
It’s been a tough year for luxury e-commerce — but a crop of smaller marketplaces are beating the odds with a focus on emerging accessible luxury brands and a firmer grip on operating costs.
The nature of livestream transactions makes it hard to identify and weed out counterfeits and fakes despite growth of new technologies aimed at detecting infringement.