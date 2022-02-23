Authentic Brands Group Inks Partnership with New Guards Group for Reebok’s Operations in Europe

The long-term partnership names New Guards Group the core operating partner for Reebok’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale channels in Europe. New Guards, a Farfetch subsidiary and operator of brands such as Off-White and Palm Angels, will also oversee Reebok’s future collaborations and distribute the resulting products worldwide.

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a licensing company that owns labels such as Barneys New York, Brooks Brothers and Juicy Couture, acquired Reebok from Adidas last summer.

“This is a monumental moment for Reebok and ABG,” Jamie Salter, ABG’s founder and chief executive, said in a statement. “As an industry powerhouse, New Guards is a respected authority in fashion and luxury with impressive global technology distribution capabilities. Together, we will elevate Reebok’s legacy of product innovation, introducing game-changing collaborations and distributing premium products to consumers in key markets across the globe.”

