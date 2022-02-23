default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Topics

Authentic Brands Group Inks Partnership with New Guards Group for Reebok’s Operations in Europe

Authentic Brands Group announces Reebok partnership with New Guards Group.
Authentic Brands Group announces Reebok partnership with New Guards Group. (ABG)
By

The long-term partnership names New Guards Group the core operating partner for Reebok’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale channels in Europe. New Guards, a Farfetch subsidiary and operator of brands such as Off-White and Palm Angels, will also oversee Reebok’s future collaborations and distribute the resulting products worldwide.

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a licensing company that owns labels such as Barneys New York, Brooks Brothers and Juicy Couture, acquired Reebok from Adidas last summer.

“This is a monumental moment for Reebok and ABG,” Jamie Salter, ABG’s founder and chief executive, said in a statement. “As an industry powerhouse, New Guards is a respected authority in fashion and luxury with impressive global technology distribution capabilities. Together, we will elevate Reebok’s legacy of product innovation, introducing game-changing collaborations and distributing premium products to consumers in key markets across the globe.”

Learn more:

Brand Licensing Deals: Fresh Start or Beginning of the End?

Licensing firms have a reputation for buying famous but faded labels and milking them dry. Will Brooks Brothers, Barneys and others in bankruptcy today meet the same fate?

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022