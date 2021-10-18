default-output-block.skip-main
Biden Must Act to End ‘Price Gouging,’ Clothing Industry Says

air cargo, air plane, supply chain
Air cargo waiting to be loaded. Shutterstock.
Sky-rocketing shipping container rates and delays at U.S. ports need “aggressive” countermeasures, a group representing U.S. apparel and footwear companies says, warning that inflation will only accelerate further without immediate action.

The American Apparel & Footwear Association, which represents firms such as Gap Inc., Bloomingdale’s Inc. and Macy’s Inc., warned of empty shelves and higher prices during the holiday shopping season. To address that worry, President Joe Biden announced last week that the Port of Los Angeles will begin operating 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

“The administration’s move last week to secure longer hours at the Ports of LA and Long Beach is largely symbolic,” Steve Lamar, president of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, said in a statement. “It fails to address the continuing problems moving containers out of the ports, or what is going on at other ports around the country.”

The group called on the U.S. to take action against “the scourge” of excessive and unjust fees and repeated its call for tariff relief to help offset rising freight costs.

By: Kasia Klimasinska

Learn more:

How Fashion Can Tackle Its Supply Chain Crisis

Between factory lockdowns and a shipping crunch, the pandemic is making it difficult for brands to take advantage of surging demand. BoF spoke with experts about how to make the best of a bad situation.

