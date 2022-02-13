Louis Vuitton Factory Workers in France Stage Walkout, Demand Higher Pay

Hundreds of employees staged a walkout on Thursday, Feb. 10, protesting low wages and schedule changes, according to Le Monde, the French daily.

The walkouts were organized by the French Democratic Confederation of Labour and the General Confederation of Labour, two labour unions in France, and occurred at five of the 18 factories owned by Louis Vuitton in France.

The unions said Louis Vuitton was trying to get rid of day shifts, and switch to morning and evening ones instead, which would affect overtime pay. Workers were also protesting low wages, with some employees holding signs that complained about “fantastic work for pitiful salaries,” according to FashionNetwork.

The unions had been working with the LVMH-owned company since the fall, and are now threatening to strike in the coming week if the company does not meet their demands.

Louis Vuitton did not immediately respond to BoF’s request for comment.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

Learn more:

Breaking Down LVMH’s Sales Boom

The French luxury group kept vacuuming up market share last year, with Louis Vuitton and Dior leading the charge. Sales in its fashion division leapt 51 percent over pre-pandemic levels in Q4.