default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Topics

Louis Vuitton Factory Workers in France Stage Walkout, Demand Higher Pay

LVMH is cracking down on counterfeits. Shutterstock.
LVMH is cracking down on counterfeits. Shutterstock.
By

Hundreds of employees staged a walkout on Thursday, Feb. 10, protesting low wages and schedule changes, according to Le Monde, the French daily.

The walkouts were organized by the French Democratic Confederation of Labour and the General Confederation of Labour, two labour unions in France, and occurred at five of the 18 factories owned by Louis Vuitton in France.

The unions said Louis Vuitton was trying to get rid of day shifts, and switch to morning and evening ones instead, which would affect overtime pay. Workers were also protesting low wages, with some employees holding signs that complained about “fantastic work for pitiful salaries,” according to FashionNetwork.

The unions had been working with the LVMH-owned company since the fall, and are now threatening to strike in the coming week if the company does not meet their demands.

Louis Vuitton did not immediately respond to BoF’s request for comment.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

Learn more:

Breaking Down LVMH’s Sales Boom

The French luxury group kept vacuuming up market share last year, with Louis Vuitton and Dior leading the charge. Sales in its fashion division leapt 51 percent over pre-pandemic levels in Q4.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022