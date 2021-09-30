default-output-block.skip-main
Neiman Marcus Notifies 4.6 Million Customers Over Data Breach

Neiman Marcus atrium | Source: Courtesy
Retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Thursday it had notified about 4.6 million online customers that their personal information including names, contact information and credit card numbers may have been accessed in a data breach.

By Uday Sampath

Learn more:

Neiman Marcus ‘Reintroduces’ Itself to Customers in New Campaign

The American department store, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2020, is intent on convincing shoppers it is the premiere retail destination as people reenter the world.

