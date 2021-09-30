Neiman Marcus Notifies 4.6 Million Customers Over Data Breach

Retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Thursday it had notified about 4.6 million online customers that their personal information including names, contact information and credit card numbers may have been accessed in a data breach.

By Uday Sampath

