Neiman Marcus Notifies 4.6 Million Customers Over Data Breach

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Consumers — and the industry — are increasingly buying into lab-grown stones, altering long-held jewellery industry standards for how diamonds are sold.
The industry will be keeping an eye on a key moment for Farfetch, plus Birkenstock’s trajectory, the return of LA Fashion Week and the escalating crisis in the Middle East. That, and what else to watch for in the coming days.
It’s time for executives to rethink the lines outside luxury stores, writes Imran Amed.
This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.