Report: Shein Says It Reached Record Profit in First Half

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The French group will pay €1.7 billion for 30 percent of the Italian couture house as the first step in a broader partnership with owner Mayhoola. What will the deal mean for Kering, Valentino, Mayhoola and the wider fashion landscape?
Momentum in China and tourist spend in Europe enabled the sector to continue growing in Q2, while Kering’s surprise acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Valentino suggests there is more consolidation to come, writes Imran Amed.
Kering’s new deputy CEO of brand development shares her luxury brand management playbook in this archive interview with Imran Amed from BoF VOICES 2018.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tory Burch, Neiman Marcus and Zimmermann.