Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Debuts Live Shopping

Savage X Live allows customers to shop looks from intimate apparel brand while watching live performances from music artists on its website.

The initiative launched on Jan. 31 with a virtual performance by the rap duo City Girls, which was filmed on set in the brand’s first brick and mortar store in Las Vegas. The musicians wore styles from Savage x Fenty’s Ribbon Writing and Glossy Flossy collections, which viewers could purchase in real time. (The recorded performance remains live on the site, allowing customers to re-watch and purchase items worn by the performers.)

The store’s opening last month coincided with the Savage X Fenty’s latest funding raise, a $125 million Series C round led by Neuberger Berman, bringing the brand’s total venture capital funding to date to $310 million. The brand has plans to open more stores in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Houston.

Rihanna, whose net worth hit $1.7 billion in 2021, according to Forbes, debuted the her intimate apparel line in 2018. Her most lucrative fashion industry venture is LVMH-backed Fenty Beauty, worth a reported $2.8 billion, according to Forbes. The musician-turned-entrepreneur currently holds a 50 percent stake in the business.

