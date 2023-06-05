Saudi Brand Ashi Studio Invited to Show at Paris Haute Couture Week

Founder Mohammed Ashi becomes the first couturier from the Gulf region known to join the Fédération de la Haute Couture as a guest member and will show on the official calendar on July 6.

Ashi founded his label in Saudi Arabia in 2006, relocating to Paris in 2018. His designs have been worn by global celebrities such as Penélope Cruz, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Queen Rania of Jordan and other royals from the Middle East are clients of the brand.

”This appointment is the highlight of my career,” Ashi said in a statement. “I will honour it in the memory of the great couturiers who came before me and whom I now join in the pursuit of this grand tradition of excellence in creativity and savoir-faire.”

