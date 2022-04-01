Dsquared2 Eyes Growth with New CEO Appointment

After three and a half years without a chief executive, the Milan-based label founded by Canadian twins Dean and Dan Caten has now tapped Sergio Azzolari to fill the top role.

Azzolari joins the company today from Tod’s Group, where he served as general manager at Hogan. He succeeds Gianfranco Maccarrone, who exited the company in 2017 after over a decade at the business helm. Since Maccarrone’s departure, Dean and Dan Caten have managed the business operations alongside their creative director duties.

The Caten twins launched Dsquared2 with a men’s collection in 1995, branching into womenswear in 2003. Today, a large portion of the business operates through licensing partnerships, although shoes, bags and accessories are produced in-house.

