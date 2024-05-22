Lululemon’s Product Chief Departure Adds to ‘Wall of Worry’

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
To cultivate Black talent in the industry, fashion schools must improve on recruiting and retaining minority students, diversity experts say. Brands too can show their support through mentorship initiatives with HBCUs.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion creatives this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Ugg and Nanushka.
Two of the brand's previous grantees — The Established and Ceylon — which each received a $50,000 infusion from Glossier just years ago, have closed their businesses due to a rough financial climate. With fresh injections of capital, the beauty label is hoping it can help others avoid the same fate.