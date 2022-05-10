LVMH Readies for Post-Pandemic Travel Boom With New Hospitality Chief

The luxury goods conglomerate has appointed Stéphane Rinderknech as chairman and CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence. He succeeds Andrea Guerra, Luxottica’s former CEO, who will step down from the role at the end of the month.

Rinderknech’s appointment comes as international travel is set to bounce back from the pandemic this summer and consumers, eager to return to pre-pandemic lifestyles, ramp up spending on experiences like holidays and eating out.

LVMH has over 50 luxury hotels across the world through its ownership of high-end hospitality groups Hôtels Cheval Blanc and Belmond Hotel Group. The conglomerate paid $2.6 billion for the latter, formerly Orient-Express Hotels, in 2018.

Rinderknech, who joins LVMH from L’Oréal USA, will take up his new role on June 6.

