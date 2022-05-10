default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Workplace & Talent

LVMH Readies for Post-Pandemic Travel Boom With New Hospitality Chief

LVMH has appointed Stéphane Rinderknech chairman and CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence.
LVMH has appointed Stéphane Rinderknech chairman and CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence. (LVMH)
By

The luxury goods conglomerate has appointed Stéphane Rinderknech as chairman and CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence. He succeeds Andrea Guerra, Luxottica’s former CEO, who will step down from the role at the end of the month.

Rinderknech’s appointment comes as international travel is set to bounce back from the pandemic this summer and consumers, eager to return to pre-pandemic lifestyles, ramp up spending on experiences like holidays and eating out.

LVMH has over 50 luxury hotels across the world through its ownership of high-end hospitality groups Hôtels Cheval Blanc and Belmond Hotel Group. The conglomerate paid $2.6 billion for the latter, formerly Orient-Express Hotels, in 2018.

Rinderknech, who joins LVMH from L’Oréal USA, will take up his new role on June 6.

Learn more:

Luxury Seizes the Vacation Dressing Boom

Camille Miceli’s Pucci debut on the island of Capri reflects the industry’s growing focus on resortwear — and resort retail — as consumers return to pre-pandemic lifestyles.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion: Technology
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The State of Fashion: Technology