Marco Tomasetta Named Creative Director of Montblanc

Tomasetta will lead the creative side of the Richemont-owned German luxury goods company that is best known for its writing instruments but has pushed into leather goods and accessories. His appointment is effective March 1st.

Tomasetta most recently served as creative design director of leather goods at LVMH’s Givenchy label. Prior to this, he worked in leather goods and accessories at Prada, Chloé and Louis Vuitton.

“We are thrilled to have Marco bring his creative leadership and vision to Montblanc to accelerate its evolution as the Maison of Luxury Business-Lifestyle. Marco is an agile and dynamic innovator who is also committed to the value of fine craftsmanship and timeless design that have always been central to Montblanc’s identity,” said CEO Nicolas Baretzki in a statement.