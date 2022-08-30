Trish Donnelly Exits Calvin Klein

The former chief executive officer of PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global is departing the company to pursue other opportunities. PVH will eventually split her responsibilities into two roles: a regional role for PVH Americas and a global brand leadership role for Calvin Klein. Stefan Larsson, chief executive of PVH Corp. will take over in the interim.

Donnelly joined PVH in February 2021, at a time of flux for the company. Larsson had just been appointed PVH chief executive, and charged with re-invigorating the company’s mid-priced brands, which were losing market share to fast fashion. Prior attempts to do so had largely fallen flat. Most notably, Calvin Klein chief creative officer Raf Simons exited the brand in December 2018 less than two years after his appointment, eight months before the end of his contract.

