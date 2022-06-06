default-output-block.skip-main
Valentino Appoints Alessandro Beretta CEO Europe

Valentino store.
Valentino store in Germany. (Shutterstock)
The Procter & Gamble and Nike veteran will lead the Italian luxury label’s European retail and wholesale growth, with a focus on leveraging Valentino’s digital capabilities and building out relationships with couture clients. Beretta will report to Laurent Bergamo, chief commercial officer Americas, Europe, Middle East and Brazil.

A New Valentino Is Taking Shape

CEO Jacopo Venturini and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli are working to transform the Roman brand from the inside-out, reinvigorating the company’s internal culture as well as its commercial offering.

