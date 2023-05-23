Bulgari CEO: ‘Less But Better’ Driving Luxury Growth

The Business of Fashion
The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company are pleased to present our State of Fashion Watches and Jewellery Report. Download the full report here.
In luxury watches, revenues are up but volumes are down, creating new winners, losers, opportunities and threats, writes Robin Swithinbank.
The world’s second-biggest independent watch brand has named a veteran perfume and consumer-goods executive to lead its next chapter.
On Saturday, Dior landed in a rainy Mexico City to stage its latest destination show at Colegio San Ildefonso, a former Jesuit seminary turned canvas for Mexico’s great 20th-century muralists.
The film festival has become an increasingly important launchpad for luxury brands such as Versace, which will reveal a collection co-designed by Dua Lipa on Tuesday. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
The social-media savvy designer is leaving the ready-to-wear brand after a single season.