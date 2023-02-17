Op-Ed | Go Big or Go Hyper-Niche

The Business of Fashion
The celebrity music producer has been appointed men’s creative director at luxury’s biggest brand in the first big move by new CEO Pietro Beccari.
Hermès International showed it was immune to shopping disruptions in China with sales jumping in the fourth quarter as wealthy consumers’ appetite for Birkin bags and other high-end leather goods remained strong.
The New-York born, London-based designer made upcycled clothes hot enough for Rihanna and Dua Lipa. Now he’s trying to balance environmental values with building a brand.
‘Nothing will cost less than $40,000, and it will go up to as much as $3 million for high jewellery,’ Kering boss François-Henri Pinault said this week.
The New York-based brand’s new storefront is the first of ten it plans to open over the next half-decade.