Op-Ed | Is Golden Goose Worth $3 Billion?

Proceeds from an initial public offering in Milan will be used to pay down debt and fund expansion, CEO Silvio Campara said. Permira will also reduce its stake in the Italian maker of pre-distressed sneakers as part of the transaction.
After reaching €500 million in annual sales, Golden Goose is set to roll out a new cultural hub in Venice and leverage partnerships with creators including Suki Waterhouse and Brian Woo, joining players like Louis Vuitton and Moncler in putting culture, not just fashion, at the heart of its brand in a bid to widen its appeal.
The Italian brand occupies a lucrative niche with its distressed Americana-style trainers. Now, CEO Silvia Campara is betting on a strategy rooted in ‘co-creation’ to take the brand to new heights.
Quira founder Veronica Leoni has been named creative director of the PVH-owned brand’s “Collection” line, which was shuttered in 2018.
The Comme des Garçons-owned retailer’s new Paris location is taking a radical — and risky — gamble on indie labels over big brand concessions at a challenging moment for the fashion market. ‘The hunger for sure is out there — I feel it,’ said CEO Adrian Joffe.
LVMH Fashion Group’s managing director Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou will add CEO of the Roman brand to his responsibilities, according to an internal announcement.