Reality Check: Luxury’s Price Hikes Are Unsustainable

The former CFDA president sat down with BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss his remarkable life and career and how big business has changed the fashion industry.
Brands from Valentino to Prada and start-ups like Pulco Studios are vying to cash in on the racket sport’s aspirational aesthetic and affluent fanbase.
The fashion giant has been working with advisers to study possibilities for the Marc Jacobs brand after being approached by suitors.
A runway show at corporate headquarters underscored how the brand’s nearly decade-long quest to elevate its image — and prices — is finally paying off.