default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Op-Ed | China's Backlash Against South Korean Firms Won't Hurt a Bit

No matter how much firms may be hurting now, Chinese fans of K-Pop aren't gone for good.
A Lotte department store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg Gadfly

HONG KONG, China — China's bite might hurt, but not for long.

That's worth remembering as Beijing rattles the cage of South Korean companies dependent on sales to Chinese consumers. Lotte Group and other retailers such as cosmetics firm Amorepacific Corp. need only look at recent history for examples of their neighbour's short fuse.

Upset at Seoul's planned deployment of a US missile defence system, China is making life difficult for Korean retailers both at home and on the mainland. According to the state-run Korea Tourism Organization, travel agents in China have been ordered to stop selling tour packages to South Korea from this month.

Given that visitors from China accounted for almost half the tourists to South Korea last year, that's no small matter. Some 55 percent of Korea's duty-free sales in 2015, for example, were to Chinese consumers, according to Deutsche Bank AG. Add an anti-Korea media blitz, including the pulling by major internet-streaming sites of popular TV dramas that champion Korean products, and it's little wonder retailers are worried.

Lotte Group, already struggling with a family feud that led it to scrap a float of its hotel unit, has been hit directly. Chinese authorities suspended the operations of 23 Lotte Mart stores because of alleged fire-safety rule violations, according to Yonhap News, and some websites have stopped selling its products in China.

Lotte Group isn't listed, but investors have punished its publicly traded hypermarket-to-convenience store outfit Lotte Shopping Co., as well as Lotte Confectionery Co. Both firms make less than 5 percent of their sales on the mainland, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Lotte isn't alone.

China has reportedly ordered the destruction of 700 kilograms (1,650 pounds) of Amorepacific's imported products on the grounds they contained bacteria. Such an assault may rekindle memories for other brands that have been caught up in Beijing's nationalist sentiments.

Remember when McDonald's Corp. blamed protests related to events in the South China Sea for hurting sales? Yet, as Japan's automakers can attest, these attacks don't last. No matter how much firms may be hurting now, Chinese fans of K-Pop aren't gone for good.

Companies like Amorepacific are also known for their cheaper prices and faster product turnaround, which makes it easier for them to gain a following among fickle Shanghai fashionistas. Tourists from other countries in Asia could pick up any temporary slack, too.

If anything, the won's strength against the yuan, up 4.7 percent this year, will have a more significant impact on Chinese consumers' love for all things Korean. Beijing's ire can be fierce, but it's also often fleeting.

By Nisha Gopalan; editor: Katrina Nicholas. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023