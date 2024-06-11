Op-Ed | Fashion’s Fur Debate Has Never Been a Clean Fight

The Business of Fashion
While most brands have banned fur, animal welfare is rarely discussed when it comes to more mainstream and lucrative fabrics like leather.
This week, French luxury conglomerate Kering made a commitment to go entirely fur-free, but the calculus looks different for LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group.
Kering brands like Gucci and Bottega Veneta banned fur years ago, but the French luxury group is extending the policy across all its labels.
The closure of Mara Hoffman and other brands that built ethical consumption into their business models is raising questions about whether there’s room in the market for brands that put sustainability first.
The nascent textile-to-textile recycling industry is emerging from crisis with fresh momentum, as Swedish pioneer Renewcell is rescued out of administration and Sri Lankan manufacturing giant MAS pledges to buy thousands of metres of recycled polyester.
The deadly heatwaves that have swept manufacturing hubs across Asia in recent months highlight a challenge the fashion industry is not prepared for.
Powerful trade groups are pushing back on a landmark New York bill that would make big businesses more accountable for their environmental impact.