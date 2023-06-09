The BoF Podcast | Why Pamela Anderson Is Taking Control of Her Own Beauty Story

The author has shared a Podcast. You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future. Accept

Background:

“We’re all trying to make ourselves beautiful so we are respected, admired, loved. So these products have to come from a loving place. That’s the secret ingredient: having heart,” said Pamela Anderson at The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2023 in Napa Valley, California.

This week on The BoF Podcast, Anderson and Moj Mahdara, managing partner and co-founder of Kinship Ventures and co-founder of BeautyUnited, discuss sustainable beauty products, shame and her own beauty and wellness journey.

Key Insights:

Anderson’s early experiences with beauty go back to her time at the Playboy Mansion, surrounded by beautiful women who were in charge of their own sexuality. There, watching and learning from powerful women, the former Baywatch star was able to grasp her own femininity. “And I just watched. And I want it to be sexy, too. I found that was powerful and interesting,” said Anderson.

The beauty industry has been known to shame women for being older and has consistently pushed an anti-ageing agenda. Anderson believes older women shouldn’t chase youth. “I like embracing our age, embracing looking as good as we can, but also being realistic.”

Shame and insecurities caused by the beauty industry and Western beauty standards were recurring topics at BoF’s Global Beauty Forum. According to Anderson, she moves past humiliation with poise. “Grace and dignity no matter what: you hold your head high. Everyone has gone through things that are embarrassing or difficult, but we’re all just people,” said Anderson.

Anderson imparted one last piece of wisdom to the room of beauty creatives and innovators. “I’m just this imperfect girl from start to finish who wants to do her part and be a good person in the world and share my story,” said Anderson.

