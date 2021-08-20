Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing on Authentic Representation

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.
Olivier Rousteing was named Balmain’s creative director ten years ago, when he was still only in his mid-twenties. But Rousteing — who was adopted as a child and grew up believing he was of mixed-race parentage — says he always felt like he was performing a role to fit in amongst the French fashion elite. Recently, he decided to try and find his birth parents to give him a greater understanding of his identity, and allowed a documentary crew to film the process. In the process, Rousteing discovered his Somalian and Ethiopian heritage. The resulting film, “Wonder Boy,” came out last year, and arrived on Netflix in June.
The experience has made him want to be more open about his identity. “You knew the designer for many years and now you are going to know the human being behind that,” he says.
This week on The BoF Podcast, BoF’s editor-at-large Tim Blanks speaks with Rousteing about connecting with his personal history, the power of community and why timelessness in fashion is vital today.
Related Articles:
Why Would Mayhoola Pay Such a High Price for Balmain?
At Balmain, Does a New Logo Signal New Opportunity?
Balmain’s High-Visibility Mega Mix
Join BoF Professional for the analysis and advice you need. Get 30 days for just $1 or explore group subscriptions for your business.